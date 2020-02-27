Trice, Wisconsin hold off No. 19 Michigan 81-74

D'Mitrik Trice scored 28 points and Wisconsin snapped No. 19 Michigan's winning streak at five with an 81-74 victory over the Wolverines.

The Badgers extended their own winning streak to five, never trailing in the game and repelling every Michigan push in the second half.

The Wolverines cut a 14-point deficit to three, but after a Wisconsin timeout with 2:50 remaining, Trice sank a 3-pointer to double the lead.

Zavier Simpson scored a career-high 32 points for the Wolverines, who were without guard Eli Brooks because of a broken nose.

