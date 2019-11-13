Trey Galloway stays home in the Hoosier State, signs with Indiana

Out at Culver Academy on Wednesday, the Eagles basketball star Trey Galloway officially put pen to paper this afternoon to sign with the home state Indiana Hoosiers.

Galloway has helped lead CMA to the state championship the last two seasons, and to a state title win in 2018.

Galloway is focused on this year at Culver Academy as he hopes to get the Eagles another state championship win but he says playing at Indiana has been a dream of his ever since he was a little kid.

"Just growing up in Indiana, just watching the Hoosiers play, it's a blessing to say I am officially committed there," Gallloway said. "To be able to go there next fall, it's going to be awesome and a blessing for sure. I would say the feel of the program. The coaching staff felt like family and so did the players. It's the right fit for me because I feel like I can go in there and contribute to the best of my ability."

His Dad, Mark, who happens to be the head coach at Culver Academy says he is glad Trey is staying in state and playing for the Hoosiers.

"Try and coach him, and help him grow and learn, but at some point they have to make decisions for themselves," Mark Galloway said. "That's exactly what happened. This is his decision and he felt good about it so we felt good about it."

Trey says he is going to miss playing for his dad at Culver Academy but he can't wait to get to Bloomington and play for Archie Miller.