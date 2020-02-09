Trey Galloway honored to be Culver's all-time leading scorer

Congratulations are in order for Culver Academy's Trey Galloway.

Galloway became the school's all-time leading points scorer Saturday night in the Eagles 76-36 victory over Traders Point.

He was previously tied for the record and is humbled to now be atop of the list.

"It means a lot," Galloway said. "Going into the game, I didn't even know I was close to it. Just a really cool experience getting to know all the great basketball players at the top of that list that I've known personally. It's really good to be up there with those guys."