Trevor Ruhland ready to soak in final football game

There are less than two weeks until Notre Dame's final game of the season, when the Fighting Irish play Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

For some of the Domers, it will be their last time suiting up for Notre Dame. For others, it will be the final time they play a down of football.

One of those players is offensive guard Trevor Ruhland.

After going through several surgeries during his college career, Ruhland is going to hang it up after the season and go into the working world.

Ruhland has less than two weeks to play football, and he wants to leave it all out on the field.

"It's going to be really weird," Ruhland said. "I have been playing football ever since I was a little guy. I remember watching my dad play on film. We would sit down on Saturdays and watch all football. I'd be like, 'Oh, I want to be like that some day.' Living up in his shoes and play football here and play a lot of meaningful snaps now, it's been so special. Not many people know when their career comes to an end. A lot of people hang on, fight and go try to play, but I know this is it for me. I've got one more time putting football pads on. It's going to be weird, but it's going to be special going down to Orlando and get a win."

Ruhland and the Irish had practice No. 3 of bowl prep Tuesday.

The Irish will have the day off Wednesday before having a scrimmage on Thursday.

