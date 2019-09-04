Tony Jones Jr. hopes to build off of performance against Louisville

In the first game of the 2019 season, Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. had himself a day.

The senior ran for one touchdown and 110 yards, with 87 of those yards coming in the first quarter alone.

It's just the second time Jones Junior has eclipsed the century mark in his Notre Dame career. He ran for 118 yards in last year's game against Vanderbilt.

"I think he's really comfortable with his role," Brian Kelly said. "He knows exactly what we are asking of him, and I think that has made him much more comfortable with what he's doing on a day-to-day basis. He knows exactly what his role is, what we are asking of him and he's been excellent in fulfilling that."

Jones Jr. says his performance in Louisville is just a building block for his success. He says the sky is the limit for what he wants to achieve and he has a lot of room left to grow.

"I felt amazing," Jones Jr. said. "To be honest, this was like my second career start and I think I did good. I think I showed coach that I'm growing up and I can take the load and be a leader."

It looks as if Kelly might need more from Tony Jones Jr.

That's because Notre Dame will be without running back Jafar Armstrong for an extended period of time.

The news was first reported by The Athletic that Armstrong hurt his groin area on the first drive of the Louisville game on Monday.

Armstrong may miss up to two months of action.

