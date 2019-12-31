Tony Jones Jr. declares for NFL Draft

The NFL Draft announcement keep on coming from the Irish.

On Tuesday, senior running back Tony Jones Jr. announced on social media that he would be forgoing his final year of eligibility and entering the NFL Draft.

Jones became Notre Dame's primary running back early this season following Jafar Armstrong's injury.

Jones rushed for 857 yards and six touchdowns for the Irish this season including a Camping World Bowl record 84- yard touchdown run.

It was also the longest run in Notre Dame bowl history

He also had five 100-yard rushing games for the Irish this season.

Even with Jones heading to the NFL, the Irish still have a strong backfield with Armstrong, C'Bo Flemister and Kyren Williams all expected to return.

The Irish will also welcome five-star running back Chris Tyree to Notre Dame next season.