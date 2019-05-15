Toms ready to defend U.S. Senior Open title in front of ND community

On Tuesday, Irish football greats Jerome Bettis and Tim Brown gave 2018 U.S. Senior Golf Open Champ David Toms a tour of Notre Dame's campus.

Toms is the face of the 40th annual U.S. Senior Open, and he's ready to come back to Warren Golf Course at the end of June and defend his title in front of local South Bend citizens.

"It is special for me to be a USGA champion, to be the defending champion of this event," Toms said. "It takes a lot out of you for this event and the week. To get through that and to persevere and to come out as a champion and have your name on that trophy and to be able to defend here at Notre Dame. You know it's hard defending a title especially on a different venue. I'm hoping the community really supports it and all the Notre Dame fans and people who live around this area come out and watch some great golf and see some great champions."

The U.S. Senior Open begins on June 27.

