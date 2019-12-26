Tom Rees to call plays at the Camping World Bowl

A few weeks ago, Notre Dame and offensive coordinator Chip Long parted ways. On Thursday, Brian Kelly announced that quarterbacks coach Tom Rees will call the plays Saturday against the Cyclones.

Rees has been the quarterbacks coach here at Notre Dame since 2017, and played quarterback for the Fighting Irish from 2010 to 2013.

Kelly says that Rees will call plays from the box on Saturday. The plays will run through Kelly himself but he will not micromanage Rees' play calling.

Kelly says the play calling will be a collaborative effort and knows calling plays for the first time in a young coach's career may be challenging, but that's how you grow as a play caller.

"What do you need to do to be prepared for that first time,” Kelly said. “First of all you need a great background leading up to this. He has a great background leading up to this. He’s been in this arena before. He’s grown up in this arena of college football. He’ll be well supported. During the game, obviously, he will be in the box. He will be able to see the field. I’ll be able to help his strategically. That’s really the only thing to make sure that strategically that we are doing things we need to do.”

Kelly says that every practice the Irish have had during bowl prep, they've had a 15-20 minute period where they have unscripted play calling to get Rees more comfortable leading up to the Camping World Bowl. Kelly says they've been dialing it up and is looking forward to seeing Rees call the plays.