Toews shines as Blackhawks beat Maple Leafs 6-2

Jonathan Toews had two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 for their fourth consecutive victory.

Dominik Kubalik added two goals and an assist for Chicago, which improved to 11-5 in its last 16 games.

All-Star forward Patrick Kane extended his point streak to nine games with an assist on Brandon Saad's goal.

Kane has 999 career points heading into Sunday night's home game against Winnipeg.

William Nylander and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto, which has dropped five of six.

1/18/2020 10:05:47 PM (GMT -5:00)