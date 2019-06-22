Tim Brown shares hilarious Lou Holtz story

Earlier this week, Five Star Life held their annual Five Star Open at the South Bend Country Club with several sports legends in attendance.

One of the program's big guests was 1987 Heisman winner and Irish football legend Tim Brown.

The Hall of Famer shared stories about how he grew up as a five star kid and why the program is so near and dear to his heart.

Brown also shared a story about his old head coach Lou Holtz that shows what is was like to be one of Lou's Lads back in the day.

"When he first got to (Notre Dame), I was having trouble catching punts," Brown said. "It was really frustrating to the point where one practice he got so mad at me that he literally pushed me out of the way and said, 'I'm going to show you. Punt the ball!'

Everybody was like, 'Coach, this is not a good idea.' He's out there with his glasses on and he's going back and forth. Finally the ball comes down and breaks two of his fingers. We all want to laugh but we don't know if we can laugh.

They rush him in and he comes back with a big old cast on and says, 'C'mon, let's get back to it.' That was Lou Holtz. He tried to teach you even to the point of breaking his fingers. After the fact, it was really funny but it wasn't funny at the time."

That intensity and passion Holtz had for the game is one of the many reasons why Holtz won 100 games and a national championship during his 11 year tenure at Notre Dame.