Tim Brown makes appearance at US Senior Open

1987 Heisman Winner Tim Brown was out at the merchandise tent at the course entrance this morning. Brown played some virtual reality golf and signed autographs for fans.

Brown is a honorary co-chairman for the U.S. Senior Open along with another Irish football legend Jerome Bettis.

The Hall of Famer has been one of the faces of the tournament for a few months now and is honored to be back at South Bend to represent his alma mater and watch some golf.

"This is awesome stuff, man," Brown said. "The University is showing out and doing what they are supposed to do...I was happy that Notre Dame thought enough of me to put me in this position. This place I have such fond memories here and anything I can do to associate myself with it is what I am going to do."

While a lot of fans have been star struck seeing Tim Brown, the Heisman winner says it's been really fun for him to see some of these golfers he's been watching for some time. Two of his favorites are Steve Stricker and David Toms who just so happen to be two of the leaders.