Tillman, Henry lead No. 16 Michigan State past Oakland 72-49

Xavier Tillman had nine points and 13 rebounds as No. 16 Michigan State defeated Oakland 72-49 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Aaron Henry was the only Spartan to reach double figures, putting up 10 points and six assists as Michigan State struggled to hit shots in an NBA arena.

Xavier Hill-Mais led Oakland with 10 points.

12/14/2019 3:56:29 PM (GMT -5:00)