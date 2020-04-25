Three Domers get selected on Day 3 of 2020 NFL Draft

On Day 3 of the NFL Draft, three Notre Dame football players were selected.

Irish cornerback Troy Pride Jr. was drafted in the 4th round with the 113th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers. Pride grew up in Greer. South Carolina which is just over an hour away from the Panthers' home in Charlotte.

The next Domer off the bored was defensive end Khalid Kareem who was drafted in the fifth round with the 147th overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Kareem recorded 13 sacks during his time under the shadow of the Golden Dome.

The last Domer selected in the NFL Draft was safety Alohi Gilman, who was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the sixth round. Gilman rejoins Irish teammates Jerry Tillery and Drue Trnaquill in Los Angeles.

