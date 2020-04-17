The Shirt for 2020 Notre Dame football games unveiled

On Saturday, the Fighting Irish football team was supposed to be playing in the annual Blue-Gold Spring Game at Notre Dame Stadium.

While that tradition is taking a year hiatus, the official Notre Dame football shirt for the 2020 season was unveiled on Friday.

The unveiling came at 6 PM virtually on social media platforms.

The shirt is a dark green color. On the front of the shirt, it says "Notre Dame Football" with the word "Irish" in big letters across the middle with a gold 2020 banner. On the back, the shirt has two tickets and the phrase, "With unshakable spirit, we live out our legacy."

This is the thirty second edition of the shirt and the Shirt committee is proud of it's latest installment.

"We did a stadium tour this year of the concourse, which is a little bit different than what we have done in the past," The Shirt Committee president Jennifer Paul said. "In prior years, we were only able to see the outside of the stadium or the locker room. I think that brought in some unique elements that we haven't considered in a shirt before which is really exciting. We think it's going to really resonate with the Notre Dame community."

The Shirt is now for sale on the Hammes online bookstore.

All proceeds go towards Notre Dame student clubs and organizations.