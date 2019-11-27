The Notre Dame Standard of Thanksgiving side dishes

During Monday's press conference, Brian Kelly said his most controversial line of the season. Squash, yes squash, is his favorite thanksgiving side dish.

"No comment," Irish offensive lineman Josh Lugg said.

"I was a little bit thrown off by that," Irish defensive tackle Kurt Hinish said. "I've never seen Coach Kelly eating squash. I've seen him eat Thanksgiving dinner because he eats with us so I'll make sure he's eating squash on Thursday."

Every year, Brian Kelly has Thanksgiving dinner with the team as they prepare for their final road trip of the regular season to play either Stanford or USC in California.

Now, every single day, Brian Kelly preaches the same thing to his players. The Fighting Irish need to play to the Notre Dame standard in order to get the football program its first national championship since 1988.

The players are always on the same page when it comes to playing to the Notre Dame standard but when it comes to thanksgiving side dishes, that's just not a standard the Notre Dame football players follow.

"I'm going to leave that to Coach Kelly," Irish wide receiver Lawrence Keys III said.

"I've never really had squash at Thanksgiving but I love my Grandma's pumpkin pie," Irish linebacker Bo Bauer said. "It's huge for me. We always baked it growing up and sometimes on the side we had a little home made baked bread. There's nothing like that."

Despite the disagreement when it comes to Thanksgiving sides, all of the Notre Dame football players and Kelly hope they can squash Stanford in their final game of the regular season on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 4 PM ET, and you can catch the game on FOX.

