'Mustache mentality' carries SB Cubs to Midwest League championship

The South Bend Cubs have the "mustache mentality."

"It's 2019," Cubs pitcher Brendan King said. "The mustache is back in style."

The South Bend Cubs are in the Midwest League championship and have not lost a game in the postseason since sporting the 'stache.

"We're bought in," Cubs outfielder Brennen Davis said. "'Stache for the playoffs, and I don't know, it's been working, so we are going to ride it out."

The rules for the playoff 'stache are simple.

"As long as you had something on your lip, you were fine," Cubs pitcher Brian Glowicki said. "You could have a beard, but as long as you had the mustache, you were good. It just took off, and now everybody is on board."

The mustache mentality started in the bullpen with relief pitcher Brendan King. He thought it would be a great way to bring the team closer together during the postseason.

"It's probably more funny than anything," King said. "Guys, they start off on it and everyone thinks they look like a clown, but when you are doing it as a team, it is fun and it keeps us together."

The Cubs say it's a fan-'stache-tic way to help keep their composure during the postseason pressures.

"In a way, it's a distraction," Glowicki said. "There are a lot of big games and a lot of close games we are playing in, but then you look out there and someone is screaming with excitement on second base and they have a 'stache on their face, it keeps everything loose in the dugout and in the clubhouse, not making everything too serious."

Every player on the team has a mustache, even if it's peach fuzz, and the Cubs believe the mustache mentality has a little magic to it.

"Oh, it's the mustaches, that's what it is," Cubs catcher Marcus Mastrobuoni said. "It's fun, I'm glad people are bought in."

South Bend manager Buddy Bailey is also bought in, but he says the 'stache is not for him.

"It only takes me one day to grow what it takes them two weeks to grow, so that's all I need to say," Bailey said.

Game 1 of the Championship Series begins Wednesday night at Four Winds Field.

