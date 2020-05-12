The Desimone twins were double trouble for the Jimtown softball team

The Desimone twins, Gabby and Gianna, definitely have twin telepathy. When they found out their senior softball season at Jimtown was cancelled, they both felt the same way: devastated.

"I was heartbroken," Gabby said. "I cried a lot. The only place I felt comfort, we both went to the softball field, sat there and cried."

The Desimone twins made some great memories on that field, and last season, even helped the Jimmies win their first softball sectional title since 2011.

"I am very proud," Gianna said. "I don't think we could have ended better. I obviously think we could have gone farther this year but ending with a sectional title really was the best."

While their high school careers are over, the Desimone twins run together on the diamond isn't. The two have been playing together since second grade, and they will both take their talents two-and-a-half hours down the road and play at Northwestern Ohio.

"There was a time where I really wanted to be separated from her because we have been playing sports together for so many years," Gabby said." Getting that little time away from each other would have been nice but I will definitely enjoy having her there next year because it's going to be hard."

The twins will be roommates at the school they say is the perfect place for them.

"I definitely think it's a good place to be," Gabby said. "It just felt like home."

And the Desimone's will never forget their home at Jimtown high school.

"I am really glad we were at Jimtown playing," Gianna said. "Honestly, I love the small school community vibes. I don't think I could see myself at a bigger school."