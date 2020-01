Jayson Tatum scored 21 points and Jaylen Brown 19 in Boston's 113-101 victory over Chicago.

The Celtics were in control most of the night. It was Boston's 2nd straight win after a season-high 3-game losing streak.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 30 points. Chicago has dropped 7 of 8.

1/13/2020 10:03:33 PM (GMT -5:00)