Tatum, Brown help Celtics rout Pistons 114-93

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 26 points in the first three quarters, and then rested while the Boston Celtics closed out the Detroit Pistons for a 114-93 victory.

Rookie Grant Williams added a career-high 18 points and Enes Kanter pulled down 18 rebounds for the Celtics, who finished with a 51-36 advantage on the boards.

12/20/2019 10:12:49 PM (GMT -5:00)

