Taking charge: Marta Sniezek sets Notre Dame charge record

Another year has gone by, and another Notre Dame women's basketball program record has been broken.

Irish guard Marta Sniezek set a Notre Dame record record, tallying her 20th charge of the season against N.C. State.

"I think you have to be fearless," head coach Muffet McGraw said. "You have to have some mental toughness. You have to have that grit that people talk about in sports and she has that. She is willing to sacrifice her body and be physical, to get out there and make some big plays. I wish it was contagious. Nobody else on our team has seemed to follow her lead. It would be great if we were a team where everyone would take a charge. I think we would be a great defensive team."

Sniezek says a lot of scouting goes into being in the right position to take charges but sitting at the top of the Notre Dame record books is the last thing on her mind right now.

"I think it's a good defensive move," Sniezek said. "If you are in the right spot, you get the ball at the end. It's just like any other defensive play. I think we are just focused on being great everyday. Not too worried about setting records."

Sniezek has recorded at least one charge in 10 straight games.

We'll see if she can extend her charge streak to 11 games Thursday night when Notre Dame takes on Duke.

Tip is at 8 p.m on the ACC Network.

