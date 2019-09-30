Tagovailoa-Amosa hopes to build on opportunities given on defense

In Saturday's 35-20 win over Virginia, the Notre Dame football program recorded five turnovers. That's the first time a Irish defense recorded at least five takeaways since recording six back in 2012 against Michigan.

One of those takeaways against the Cavaliers was a sight to see.

In the third quarter, defensive lineman Jamir Jones knocked the ball out of Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins' hands, and it popped right into the lap of Irish defensive tackle Myron Tagavailoa-Amosa. He took it all the way down to the 7-yard line. All 285 pounds of him.

"I think if you pull for anybody, you pull for a guy like [Tagavailoa-Amosa]," Kelly said. "A lot of this is about they love their teammates, they love the way they play, they love the fact that -- obviously he's a guy that played so well last week, and then he gets rewarded this week and, God, he almost got to the end zone too."

Tagovailoa-Amosa claims he was running 21 mph on the play, but Brian Kelly quickly disputed that remark, saying it was around 18 mph.

Tagovailoa-Amosa has come along way after missing the majority of last season with a broken foot, and he's glad he's getting a chance to help the team.

"I was just in the right position at the right time," Tagovailoa-Amosa said. "It was a dream, honestly. Running with the ball, catching the ball, that's a D-lineman's dream right there. But I've got to finish that dream by getting in the end zone, which I didn't. Hopefully, I get that opportunity again. Just doing your job. Stay in tune to the game plan. Hopefully, I can get more opportunities."

