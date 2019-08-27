TaRiq Bracy earns respect from Troy Pride Jr.

Last year, the corner back position was solidified with Julian Love and Troy Pride Jr., but now that Love has left South Bend for his next chapter in the NFL, some of the underclassmen in the secondary need to step up.

There are two starting defensive back positions available in the Notre Dame secondary, and sophomore corner back TaRiq Bracy might end up taking one of those spots.

After the Blue Gold spring game, Brian Kelly said Bracy "is going to get a chance."

In 2018, Bracy recorded 18 tackles and a forced fumble in 11 games in his first year on campus. He's hoping to get some more playing time, and he's caught the eye of cornerback Troy Pride Jr.

"He's a little rangy, kind of crazy guy," Pride Jr. said. "It's funny about TaRiq, because when you look at him, when I first got here, I looked at him and was like, 'He moves weird.' Long feet, something kind of crazy but, man, this dude started breaking up routes and playing over the top and using some length. I'm like, 'This dude is wiry, crazy,' so it's fun to see TaRiq play sometimes, and it's fun to see him make plays."

Just six days until we see who is the starting corner back opposite of Troy Pride Jr. We will see if TaRiq Bracy will be that guy when the Fighting Irish take the field on Labor Day against the Louisville Cardinals.

