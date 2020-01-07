TJ Gibbs is leaving his mark from beyond the arc

Fighting Irish guard T.J. Gibbs has played under Mike Brey the last four seasons. Now in his senior year in the Bend, Gibbs is really making his mark from beyond the arc.

In three ACC games this season, Gibbs is making 65% of his shots from beyond the arc. That ranks first in the conference.

But Gibbs hasn't only been shooting it well from deep in conference play. This season, Gibbs is shooting 41% from downtown, which is the highest mark of his Notre Dame career.

"He's really jump-started us," Brey said. "He's wanted to score early and shoot early and get us started, whether it's here or other places. I like the fact that he is shooting the ball well when he's got it. We want him scoring and shooting, and early. He's helped us."

Gibbs says he's glad he has the green light and will keep shooting 3s as long as they keep going in.

"It's good for our team," Gibbs said. "I just need to continue to play within the offense and let these guys do the work for me. Hopefully, I can just keep knocking shots down. It's just the things we've been doing. Growing up as a team."

Gibbs hopes his hot stretch continues Wednesday night when Notre Dame hits the road to take on NC State.

Tip is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.

