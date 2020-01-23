Syracuse's Boeheim says Mooney should be recognized

John Mooney has been the standout for the Notre Dame men's basketball team this season.

So, it came as a surprise to many when he wasn't named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list.

Mooney is averaging roughly 16 points and 14 rebounds a game for the Irish.

During Wednesday night's game, Mooney set the program record for most consecutive games with a double-double. He now has 12 in a row.

While national college basketball experts might not be noticing Mooney's record-breaking season, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim sure is.

"If John Mooney is not one of the Top 25 players in the country, then I don't know anything about college basketball," Boeheim said. "Literally, nothing. It's absolutely a joke that he's not one of the Top 25. And what Mooney has done is absolutely remarkable. He's a great player. It's amazing that he's not recognized."

The Irish are going to need Mooney to be at his best this weekend. They've got a tough matchup with No. 5 Florida State Saturday night on the ACC Network.

