Syracuse edges Notre Dame 84-82 for yet another ACC road win

Elijah Hughes scored 26 points and Syracuse continued to be at its best on the road with an 84-82 comeback victory over Notre Dame.

The Orange improved to 4-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference road play and won their fourth straight game overall. The Fighting Irish remained winless in three ACC home games.

John Mooney scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. His 12th consecutive double-double breaks an 11-year-old Notre Dame record held by Luke Harangody.

The Irish, though, lost despite erasing a 13-point second-half deficit after Syracuse stormed back from an 11-point deficit in the first half.

