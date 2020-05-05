Swarbrick says the plan right now is to play Navy in Ireland

The big question in the sports world right now is will there be college football in the fall.

For Notre Dame, it's will the Irish open the season in Ireland against Navy?

The local media had the chance to catch up with Notre Dame athletic Director Jack Swarbrick about this historic rivalry.

It's a game the Irish and Middies have played for the last 93 seasons and is one of college football's longest tenured rivalries.

As of right now, Swarbrick says the Irish will play Navy in Ireland on August 29th.

"Our focus, in part because there is no reason to have a different focus, is on moving forward toward it," Swarbrick said. "We get more information every day. We get more information from Ireland and we get a better state of college football in generally and when it can begin on time. But until so many of the blanks are filled in, we are not at a point yet where we are prepared to due anything other than plan for it."

Swarbrick also hopes the Irish can still play Wisconsin at Lambeau Field and welcome in the Arkansas Razorbacks to Notre Dame Stadium for the first time ever this fall.

