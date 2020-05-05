Swarbrick expects Notre Dame to play in front of fans this season

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick has so many questions on what regarding college football's new normal could look like in the fall.

But his first concern is the health and safety of the students, faculty and staff.

Swarbrick says from a team perspective, they need to figure out safe ways for players to be in the locker room, lift weights and practice.

As for game day experience for fans, Swarbrick feels confident they can contain what does on inside the stadium but controlling tailgates will be a challenge.

Despite many questions, Swarbrick believes college football should definitely have fans whenever the action returns.

"The real starting point for us in a lot of our analysis is that when we look at keeping our students safe and what their experience will be, we focus on all of our students," Swarbrick said. "So if our football team can play, our other students should be allowed in the stadium to watch them play. First and foremost we are focused on their safety; that looks like, how they come into the stadium, what the seating arrangements are for the other students on campus."

Swarbrick says he might limit only 45,000 fans inside Notre Dame Stadium in the fall but nothing is for certain. He is just going to take it day-by-day.