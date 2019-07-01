Stricker says U.S. Senior Open title ranks at the top of his career

Going into the U.S. Senior Open's final round on Sunday, the question wasn't, is Steve Stricker going to win his first U.S. Senior Open title; it was how much is he going to win by?

The Madison, Wisconsin native dominated from start to finish, winning by six strokes over his longtime friend Jerry Kelly and last year's U.S. Senior Open champ David Toms.

The competition wasn't even close.

Stricker played 57 consecutive bogey-free holes – from Hole 6 on Thursday to the 10th hole on Sunday – and registered just two bogeys the entire week, which matched the championship record set by Craig Stadler in 2004.

The last four days couldn't have gone any better for Stricker, and he said this win ranks at the top of his career.

"I have won some nice events on the tour, but being a major out here, being a USGA event, a national championship, even though it's on the senior level, it's still very special," Stricker said. "I always held these USGA events to a higher standard. You want to play well at them. So, this one here is probably at the top. It's a special day."

Believe it or not, it was Stricker's inaugural U.S. Senior Open. He becomes just the eighth player to win the U.S. Senior Open title in his first attempt.

