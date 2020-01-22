Stevens scores 19 as Penn State handles Michigan 72-63

Lamar Stevens scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half, and Penn State was in control for most of the game in a 72-63 victory over Michigan.

Curtis Jones scored 18 points and Myreon Jones added 16 for the Nittany Lions, who handed Michigan its third straight loss. Penn State led by nine at halftime and extended its advantage into double digits soon after that.

Zavier Simpson led Michigan with 18 points, but the Wolverines made just three of their first 21 shots from the field in the second half.

