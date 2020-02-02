Stefanovic's 3 gives Purdue a 61-58 win over Northwestern

Sasha Stefanovic made a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left and Trevion Williams scored 13 points as Purdue rallied to beat Northwestern 61-58.

After more than 7 minutes without a field goal, Purdue woke up and went on an 11-0 run to win the game.

Purdue's Jahaad Proctor made a 3 to tie the game at 58 with 53.9 seconds left.

After a replay overturned a Northwestern possession, the Boilermakers went down the floor and set up a long 3 for Stefanovic.

Miller Kopp scored 15 points to lead Northwestern, which lost its sixth straight.

