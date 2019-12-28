Stefanovic scores 23, Purdue tops Central Michigan 97-62

Sasha Stefanovic scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-10 3-point shooting to help propel Purdue to a 97-62 romp over Central Michigan.

Stefanovic, a sophomore guard, hit 8 of 13 shots and delivered five assists.

Trevion Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Boilermakers (8-5).

Eric Hunter Jr. contributed 16 points and six assists.

Matt Haarms and Isaiah Thompson each scored 11 for Purdue.

