Stanley Cup champion Jamal Mayers visits South Bend to teach local youth hockey

Today, former Chicago Blackhawk and 2013 Stanley Cup Champion Jamal Mayers was at the Compton Family Ice Arena teaching the local youth the game of hockey.

Mayers was in South Bend as part of the Little Blackhawks Learn to Play program.

For only $125, the program offers head-to-toe equipment, age appropriate instruction and coaching to first time hockey players.

Mayers knows playing hockey at a young age can be a hassle and is happy to pass on his knowledge of the game and help out the next generation of hockey players.

"The reality is ice time is expensive, equipment is expensive," Mayers said. "It's not easy and accessible for a lot of families so to create programs and have programs like this, where kids are able to come out and try the game at a minimal cost, get the gear on, get out there and try, I think has been huge. I think that [Blackhawks owner] Rocky [Wirtz] and the organization have done such a great job getting out there in all of the communities, even here. To be out here at Notre Dame and getting kids a chance to play the game."

Mayers also says the most important lesson for the kids to learn at their age is to just have fun.

The Chicago Blackhawks have committed to the Little Blackhawks Learn to Play program through 2020 but hope this is only the start.

