Staal, Zuccarello lead Wild past Red Wings 4-2

Eric Staal and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and assist, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 25 shots as the Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2.

Jordan Greenway and Jason Zucker also scored for Minnesota, which enters the All-Star break with three wins in four games.

Detroit’s Filip Zadina was credited with two goals, his first NHL multi-goal game, but both came on deflections off a Wild player. Jimmy Howard had 29 saves for the Red Wings, who have lost six in a row.

