St. Joseph High School begins new era under head coach Andrew Pratley

Out at St. Joseph Michigan High School, a new era of Bears football is upon us.

The school hired Andrew Pratley to become the program's 18th head coach.

"He's super personable with us," St. Joseph senior Briggs Mosher said. "We already know him a lot better already in the first couple of months he's already been with us. We just feel that we have a great connection and we can come to him with anything."

"I love coach Pratley," St. Joseph senior Konner Lavanway said. "He's always outgoing. He's always making everybody laugh. He's always keeping everybody up. It's difficult with some stuff every now and then. Every team has some new things, but I think we are going to do pretty well with him this year."

Pratley is bringing a new up-tempo offensive system to St. Joseph High School.

But the main thing Pratley is preaching in practice is to be a good person and the results on the field will follow.

"Always be a good person first, be a good student, then be a good football player," Pratley said. "If we can do those things, the things on the field will take care of themselves. Our expectations are high. We want to compete for a league championship. We want to make a playoff push. Those are the goals here always, and they are not going to change. We've got to reach higher and do a better job preparing and get after those goals."

The Pratley era officially begins Aug. 29 when the Bears head to Battle Creek Central for the season opener.

