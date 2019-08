St. Joseph's basketball star J.R. Konieczny announced his commitment to Notre Dame Sunday afternoon.

Konieczny will be a part of the 2021 class for the Fighting Irish and is the first commit of that class.

Last year for the Indians, Konieczny led the team in scoring averaging 24 points per game.

Konieczny first received his offer from the Irish back in July.

He had received others offers from Butler, Creighton and Iowa.