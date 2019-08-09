St. Joe hopes to get over sectional title hump in 2019

Last year, the St. Joe Indians were above .500 for the first time in head coach Bryon Whitten's tenure but in 2019, they are looking for more.

"We've got to preach execution and discipline," Whitten said. "We've got to do a little bit better job on those two things this year if we want to take the next step. Discipline and execution on everything that we do so that way we can maximize our potential out on the field on Friday nights."

After falling in the sectional championship the past two seasons, St. Joe hopes to take the right steps this year to reach their potential and possibly win their first sectional title since 2015.

"Last year and the year before that, making it to the sectional championship and losing, it's a disappointment but playing into November is never a bad thing," St. Joe senior running back John Driscoll said. "We are just looking to build off of that, the leadership from the last two senior classes, to see how far this senior class can take us."

The Indians say they'll reach that potential if they work hard in preseason practice.

"I think we've got a great chance," St. Joe senior linebacker Levi Dickson said. "We've got a great shot at everything. We're just a great cohesive unit this year for sure."

St. Joe opens up their season at home against Concord on August 23rd.