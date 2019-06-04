St. Joe falls in regional championship for second-straight year

In a matchup of the last two state champions, Andrean knocked off St. Joe 8-3 in the 3A regional championship game in Griffith. It is the second-straight season that ends in the regional title game for the Indians.

Andrean struck first, as Michael Doolin knocked an RBI single into left to put the 59ers on the board, 1-0 in the bottom of the first. They added to their lead in the second inning, by way of a two-run home run from Matt Lelito, pushing their lead to 3-0.

St. Joe though tied it in the top of the 3rd with one swing of the bat from Brady Gumpf. He hit a three-run bomb to deep left to tie the game 3-3.

The Niners though were relentless at the plate. They tacked on three runs in the 4th, and two more in the 6th to make it an 8-3 game. Doolin handled the rest on the mound for Andrean, throwing a complete game to send St. Joe packing.

"We lost some great players last year, but we have some great players on this team," Indians coach John Gumpf said. "It was a matter of getting them together, and our seniors, I am so proud of them, from the ones that played every day, to the ones that didn't play every day, they stayed together and cut this team together. We have great talent on this team. Rebuilding? I don't know. It's tough, but these guys stepped up this year and did a great job."

St. Joe won their third-straight sectional title last week.