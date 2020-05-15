St. Joe baseball star Brady Gumpf ready to live dream at Notre Dame

St. Joe senior baseball player Brady Gumpf grew up on the diamond.

His mom, Deanna, is the head softball coach at Notre Dame, and his Dad, John, was Brady's head baseball coach at St. Joe.

"My house was very competitive and that's what I think has helped me become a better player," Brady said. "It's a lot of fun. It makes things more fun.

During Brady's first three years under his dad's leadership at St. Joe, the Indians won the sectional title three times but were only able to secure the regional championship once. Brady thought this season was their chance to get back over that hump.

"I think we could have," Gumpf said."We had a lot of good players on our team this year and you never know but that was the goal."

But the goal Gumpf had ever since he was born, was to go play baseball down the road at the University of Notre Dame.

"That's been my dream school ever since I was little," Gumpf said. "That was my dream school. I've done nothing but want to go there.

During his sophomore season, Gumpf got that chance. He received a scholarship to play baseball for the Fighting Irish.

"I was super excited knowing that I'm going to be able to do what I've been thinking about doing my whole life," Gumpf said. "I didn't think it was for real, like wow, I can't believe this."

Gumpf can't believe that his chapter at Notre Dame will begin soon, and he wants to give it everything he's got.

"Work hard and compete," Gumpf said. "There's a lot of good players there but I have no doubt that I'll be able to contribute in some way right away."