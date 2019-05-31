St. Joe baseball ready for tough test in regionals

As the calendar turns from May to June, we are getting to the point where teams begin to separate themselves. The true contenders are still playing, while the others have already turned in their uniforms.

St. Joe is definitely in the contenders category, reaching regionals for the third-straight year.

Regionals are arguably the toughest stage in the Indiana High School Baseball Tournament, as teams have to win two games in a single day to advance to semi-state.

Two years ago, St. Joe rolled through regionals on their way to winning the state championship, but last year, this is where their season came to an end.

The Indians play in one of the hardest regionals in the state, with the defending 3A state champ, Andrean, their likely opponent in the regional championship - if St. Joe can get past Western in the semifinals first.

The Tribe know it won't be easy, but they believe they have what it takes to make another run to Victory Field.

"It gives us a lot of confidence," St. Joe senior A.J. Klimek said. "We're going to go into a pretty hard regional, but we've been there last year and we're going to try to come out on top and go to the state championship like usual, so we're going for it."

"A lot of state champions have come out of that regional in the last ten years, with Andrean last year, us the year before, and I think somebody before that," St. Joe baseball coach John Gumpf said. "It's going to be tough. It's always tough to win two games in a day like that, but we've definitely got the arms and we're can go get them."

St. Joe will face Western in the regional semifinals Saturday from Griffith. First pitch is at 10am. If the Indians win, they will be back Saturday night for the regional championship at 6pm.