Spurs hit season-high 18 3-pointers, beat Detroit 136-109

DeMar DeRozan had 29 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 12 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs hit a season-high 18 3-pointers in beating the Detroit Pistons, 136-109.

San Antonio was 18 for 35 on 3-pointers, including a career-high five by Aldridge.

Andre Drummond had 21 points and 18 rebounds for the short-handed Pistons, who played with an 11-man roster due to injuries and illness.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/28/2019 11:15:30 PM (GMT -5:00)