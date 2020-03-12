Sports world goes silent amid coronavirus concerns

As concerns surrounding the coronavirus continue to grow, professional sports leagues are suspending their seasons to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wednesday night, the NBA became the first league to suspend its season.

Two members of the Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for the virus.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Wednesday that the league would be suspended for at least 30 days.

The NHL announced on Thursday that the league will be pausing its season, effective immediately.

Major League Baseball canceled the remainder of spring training games and pushed back Opening Day by at least two weeks.

Minor League Baseball also announced they would be pushing back Opening Day, but did not specify a new date.

Major League Soccer has suspended play for 30 days.

The XFL also suspended its season.

In the PGA, the Players Championship was cancelled after Thursday's first round.

As of Thursday night, this weekend's Nascar race in Atlanta will be held without fans.

IndyCar's season-opening race will also be held this weekend without spectators.