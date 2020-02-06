South Bend Lions season tickets now available

Season tickets for the newly formed South Bend Lions are on sale now, and if you sign up, you can be a permanent part of the club this season.

If you sign up for season tickets within the next two weeks, you will get your names worked into the design of the club's inaugural jersey.

Season tickets are $60 for adults and $38 for children under 16 and seniors over 65.

It was announced Monday that the club will play its seven regular-season home games at School Field.

You can pay in full or a deposit for just $4.50, and that amount holds a special meaning to the club after hearing a story about a younger player.

“What the city really needs is a team somewhere to aspire to go and play for when they are a little bit older,” marketing consultant Chris Rivett said. “Because they knew once they got to the age of the age group there was no place for them. So they were really keen and said to the coach, ‘Look, what do we have to do? How do we set the club up?’ The coach took the most of the opportunity and said, ‘Look, why don't we come to the next session and pretend that's the first session of the club?’ So they guys went off excited that night and a couple of days later on, they turned up to practice, approached the coach and said, ‘We've saved $4.50, we want to put it toward starting the club.’”

You can purchase season tickets right now at repthebend.com

