South Bend Cubs want to use first games at home to their advantage

The South Bend Cubs are gearing up for the Midwest League Championship.

It’s the club's first appearance since becoming a Cubs affiliate.

The team easily swept its way to the championship round winning all four games of the postseason.

Their final test is the Clinton Lumberkings in a five-game series.

The Cubs start with two games at home, something they want to use to their advantage.

“If we can play well and hopefully take both of them, that would be huge for us,” catcher Marcus Mastrobuoni said. “At the same time you just need to play well, pitch well, play defense and just keep doing what we're doing.”

“It would mean a ton,” pitcher Brendan King said. “I think we have the best fans in the league. People show up every night. They want us to win. They really care about us so bringing a championship back here. That would mean a ton to all of us even though we're from out of town.”

“It's huge,” outfielder Nelson Maldonado said. “We probably play our best baseball here at home. We have a good fan base and they get into it so that makes us get into it. I think it's really huge for our first two games to be at home.”

The South Bend Cubs' quest for the league championship against the Clinton Lumberkings begins Weds. night at 7:05 at Four Winds Field.

