South Bend Cubs unveil Midwest League championship rings

The South Bend Cubs are still riding high after their Midwest League Championship win. This week, they unveiled their championship rings.

There are around 300 total stones on the ring, with diamonds, rubies and sapphires.

In the zero of 2019 on the side of the ring, 9:07 central time is inscribed, which is when the Cubs clinched the title over the Clinton Lumber Kings.

There are 11 diamonds in a row on the other side of the ring to signify the number of runs the Cubs scored in the championship series, and the lone sapphire in the middle represents Andrew Berlin's first championship as an owner.

There are, in total, 12 Easter eggs on this ring.

The Cubs wanted to go all out, and they did just that.

"I've been in this business for 25 years," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "This is only the second time I've been with an organization that has won a championship, so it doesn't happen very frequently. Obviously, this is our first one with Andrew owning the ballclub, our first one as a Cubs affiliate, so we decided to make these super special, and they certainly are. I am looking forward to handing them to the players in spring training. I'm looking forward to giving them to our seasonal staff. A lot of people worked hard. It's not just us in the front office or the players on the field. There's a lot of people who make this all happen, and I'm excited to share with everybody."

Hart also says he took the ring to the Winter Meetings and he got the seal of approval from both new Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and Cubs President Theo Epstein.

The Cubs plan to celebrate their Midwest League Championship all season long, with a lot of planning still left to come.

