South Bend Cubs to broadcast 49 games on WMYS this season

On Friday, the South Bend Cubs announced they have renewed its partnership with Weigel Broadcasting Co. The South Bend Cubs will now have 49 home games on television this season on WMYS.

Our partnership with Weigel Broadcasting and the folks at MyMichiana has been spectacular,” South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. “We're very happy to have had 25-30 games broadcast over the last couple of years to be able to nearly double that is a win for the region. Fans want to cheer on their team whether or not they’re at Four Winds Field.”

This will be the sixth season of South Bend Cubs baseball on television.