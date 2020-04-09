South Bend Cubs host virtual opening day at Four Winds Field

It was supposed to be opening day at Four Winds Field on Thursday as the South Bend Cubs looked to celebrate their 2019 Midwest League Championship.

While there might not have been baseball at Four Winds Field on Thursday, the South Bend Cubs hosted a virtual opening day.

There was a virtual first pitch and national anthem before the cubs showed the entire broadcast of last season's Midwest League Championship clinching win from Clinton, Iowa.

Obviously, this is not an ideal opening day. However, the South Bend Cubs wanted there to be something special to celebrate today.

"We kinda scrambled thinking what can we do; what can we do to provide for our fans," South Bend Cubs Director of Media and Promotions Chris Hagstrom-Jones said. "At the end of the day, this is what it’s all about is making sure our fans can enjoy some baseball and provide a little bit of light into the darkness right now. That’s what baseball to me is. Baseball is hope. It’s a little light and that’s what we want to provide our fans."

The South Bend Cubs will raise their championship banner whenever baseball returns to Four Winds Field.