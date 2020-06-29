South Bend Cubs hope fans can return to Four Winds Field this summer

On Sunday, Four Winds Field was approved as the taxi squad location for the Chicago Cubs once baseball resumes.

This means right off the bat, Four Winds Field will be home to 11 players including former South Bend Cubs Miguel Amaya, Brennan Davis and Brailyn Marquez.

39 players will be at Wrigley working out and once the Cubs have to make cuts to the big league roster, those players will come to South Bend.

There are plans for inter squad scrimmages once more players make their way to Four Winds Field.

South Bend Cubs president Joe Hart is proud the big league ball club picked South Bend to be one of their homes during these unprecedented times.

"It's kind of a mad dash at the moment and things are changing as we go," Hart said. "The No. 1 focus is the health and safety of the players, the coaching staff and our staff that is here. It is exciting to be able to do this. Quite honestly, it's quite humbling to have the Cubs tap you on the shoulder and say, 'Hey, we want to bring these guys to South Bend.' It says a lot about our community and what we've been able to do for the Cubs and what our organization is about."

Hart also hopes to open up the ball park for some inter squad games in August or September.

Hart says right now bringing fans into Four Winds Field depends on whether or not the MLB deems it safe for everyone.

"Keep your fingers crossed that things go as planned and maybe we'll open up later on in the summer," Hart said. "The biggest thing is players won't be able to sign autographs. We are asking fans to not come to Four Winds Field and hang outside the gate. In normal years, yes, that's something fans can do and we are okay with that. For this year, that is something that is not going to be acceptable."

Hart says if given the a-OK from major league baseball, the South Bend Cubs would be happy to open up Four Winds Field for fans.