South Bend Cubs celebrate Midwest League Championship at Four Winds Field

Tuesday night at Four Winds Field, baseball fans across Michiana celebrated the South Bend Cubs Midwest League Championship.

Fans came to take pictures with the George Spelius championship trophy, pick up some championship merchandise at the team store and get autographs from South Bend Cubs Levi Jordan and Gustavo Polanco.

Team president Joe Hart was happy to have the community at the ball park to celebrate the organizations first Midwest League Championship as a Cubs affiliate.

"This is the community's ball club," Hart said. "The way that we looked at it from Day 1 when we got here is this is something we want the community to be proud of. This is the community's team. This community's trophy as well. This is something that is going to reside at Four Winds Field forever. It's really exciting. They are the ones that made us the success that we have been and we take pride in that. That's our job to continue to work hard for them."

Now, there are some plans in place for opening day to commemorate the South Bend Cubs 2019 title run, which the organization hopes to reveal to the public soon.

