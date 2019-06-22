South Bend Adams quarterback Ira Armstead commits to Virginia

It's official. South Bend Adams quarterback Ira Armstead has made his decision. The dual threat quarterback will play his college ball at the University of Virginia.

Armstead announced his commitment early on twitter this morning. The Adams gunslinger received 20 offers but will make Charlottsville, Virginia his new home.

Armstead is ranked by 247 sports as the 15th best recruit in the state of Indiana after he threw for over 2,200 yards, rushed for over 1000 more all while accounting for 30 total touchdowns during his junior season.

High school football is right around the corner for Armstead and the South Bend Adams Eagles as well as the rest of Michiana.

We are just 62 days, just two months, away from the opening night of high school football.

