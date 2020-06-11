Softball star Yadi Gomez cherished every moment at Concord High School

Due to the coronavirus, Concord senior softball star Yadi Gomez didn’t get the senior season she wanted. However, she did love her four years playing for the Minutemen.

"They were so much fun," Gomez said. "They were very fun. I am very sad that they ended so soon but they were so much fun. I have so many memories. It was just really fun because all of the girls got along really well. It was a family."

Gomez says her family helped her grow into the person and player she is today.

"I definitely think I’ve gained more leadership and am more confident in taking leadership on the field," Gomez said. "I have learned how to be more swift and agile with my movements, and not so stocky but I’ve definitely grown as a player."

Gomez has grown so much on the diamond, that she will be playing softball at the next level.

"It was always a goal of mine," Gomez said. "I am very excited to continue playing. It means a lot for me that I’ve come this far. Softball is a big part of my life and I just had to keep doing it."

She will play softball for the University of Findlay. It’s only a three hour drive from Elkhart, and Gomez can’t wait to start her next chapter.

"It just felt like home," Gomez said. "It was comfortable. It was really nice, a cute little town. It was just so comfortable."

And just like her years at Concord, Gomez does not want to get comfortable at Findlay. She wants to keep getting better every day.

"Definitely to not get behind," Gomez said. "I have to stay on top of things. I hope to grow more as a player and see what I can learn from Findlay."